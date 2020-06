Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 12:36 Hits: 2

Sea-Watch has been rescuing refugees from drowning in the Mediterranean for five years. An exhibition at the Frankfurt Weltkulturen museum aims to remind people of the issue. DW talked to curator Jelka Kretzschmar.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/migrant-rescue-organization-sea-watch-we-shouldn-t-even-exist/a-53697592?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf