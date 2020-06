Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 2

Whether waiting in longer queues during the COVID-19 crisis, for a meeting or for a bus that feels like it will never arrive, there's a psychological basis for why we often find waiting annoying.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-we-hate-to-wait/a-53697807?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf