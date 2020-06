Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

The Goethe-Institut's Festival Latitude discusses the impact of colonial structures today. DW talked to Malcolm Ohanwe, a panelist of the discussion "Good Question, Next Question: Decolonize the Internet."

