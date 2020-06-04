Maple Blues Awards Going Virtual in 2021

Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

Toronto Blues Society’s annual national awards show, the Maple Blues Awards, is going virtual on its next edition which will take place on Monday, February 1, 2021. The Board of directors of TBS has been faced with the difficult decision considering the ongoing global pandemic. The Maple Blues Awards nominees will be announced in October, with public voting in eligible categories still taking place during the month of November 2020 and the winners will be announced during the online awards show on February 1, 2021.

Derek Andrews, President of Toronto Blues Society said, “The uncertainty of live music events has forced us to err on the side of caution by celebrating the best in Canada’s blues virtually, with no boundaries worldwide!”

In addition, the tenth biennial Blues Summit conference and showcase was to be held January 29th – February 1st, 2021 but the decision has been made to move the event to January 28th -31st, 2022. Details to follow.

Musicians! Promote Your New Albums!

Please make sure to mail and promote your new albums to the MBA Nominating Panel until the end of September. While the panel consists of 62 members who are required to be familiar with Canadian blues artist activity and CD releases, artists are encouraged to service new releases to increase their national profile. The listof the panel members can be found on TBS website with a link to their organizations. Please note, albums should be released during the eligibility period: September 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Now in its 35th year, The Toronto Blues Society is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the Blues. The Maple Blues Awards is Canada’s national blues awards program. Its goal is to promote blues music across Canada and to recognize outstanding achievement in the field.

