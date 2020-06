Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 08:53 Hits: 3

Grand Ole Opry band member and long-time session guitarist Jimmy Capps died on Tuesday at 81. Capps played on such classics as "Stand By Your Man" - Tammy Wynette," "He Stopped Loving Her Today" - George Jones, "The Gambler" - Kenny Rogers and * "The Rose" - Conway Twitty. Capps also played on George Strait's "Amarillo By Morning" and...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11191