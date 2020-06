Articles

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

We love the nexus between alt-country, dark folk, post-rock and slowcore music. That rarefied air that people like Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Jason Molina, Bon Iver and others have all breathed and created in. When we heard ‘Mountain Kin / Anodyne‘, by group State Park Ranger, we knew they were kindred spirits of those musicians and …

