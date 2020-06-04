Jackson postpones Alabama shows due to weather issues

Articles

Alan Jackson's "Small Town Drive-In" concerts planned for this week in Alabama will be rescheduled due to potential tropical weather issues. The shows at drive-in movie theatres in Cullman and Fairhope, Ala. are being rescheduled for next week due to the weekend threat of tropical weather on the Gulf Coast. Jackson's June 5 performance in Cullman will now take place next Friday, June 12. His Fairhope (Mobile area) concert will be Saturday, June 13....

