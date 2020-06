Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:30 Hits: 4

The next Hudson Records Listening Club is this Sunday, 7th June at 10.30 am and features Neil McSweeney (as well as some his band), who will be listening to and talking about his album "A Coat Worth Wearing".

The post Hudson Records Listening Club – Neil McSweeney appeared first on Folk Radio UK - Folk Music Magazine.

Read more https://www.folkradio.co.uk/2020/06/hudson-records-listening-club-neil-mcsweeney/