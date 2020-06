Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 14:46 Hits: 5

The Beethoven anniversary year mobilizes artists worldwide not only for music, but also for climate protection. On June 5, the program for the "Pastoral Project" will be streamed live from Bonn.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/classical-music-for-climate-protection-a-dw-stream-from-the-beethoven-house-in-bonn/a-53686925?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf