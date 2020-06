Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 14:45 Hits: 1

Texas country singer and songwriter Zane Williams already had a steady gig as a revered and supported artist in the scene for years, releasing seven records, touring extensively throughout the region. So why go off and start a band with as ambiguous of a name as "Hill Country" to hide yourself in?

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-hill-country-self-titled/