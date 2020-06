Articles

After being forced to close on March 13th due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and now extending their closure to at least June 30th, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has been forced to lay off 73 individuals, and furlough 101 more. Both the Hall of Fame and the CMA also give updates on the new 2020 inductees.

