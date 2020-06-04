The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Jorma Kaukonen’s 10th Free Livestream Rings Clear and Clean!

Category: Art/Music Hits: 8

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 10th free solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.  Due to the high quality video setup at the Fur Peace Station concert hall and the excellent sound system Jorma’s Live-stream concerts are a delight to watch and a pleasure to hear!

Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show or alternatively go to his YouTube channel shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one!

The Fur Peace Ranch offers musical workshops and invite participants to come enjoy the beauty of Southesat Ohio this Fall. There is plenty of room to stretch out and plenty of inspiration expand your knowledge.

 

 2020 WORKSHOPS

August 21 – 24

Bill Kirchen – Bill Kirchen’s Roots

Pat Donohue – Breaking Through

September 4 – 7

Jorma Kaukonen – Working Without A Net

GE Smith – Leading the Way with the Acoustic Guitar

September 11 – 14 Pick-n-Putt

Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Rumble

Verlon Thompson – Songwriting & Acoustic Guitar Accompaniment

October 9 – 12

Jimmy Vivino and Bob Margolin – Leading the Band

Roy Book Binder – Blues by the Book

October 16 – 19

Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady

Specialty Weekend: Double Dose Acoustic Workshop

October 23 — 26

Jorma Kaukonen with and David Wolff – Entrance Ramp

Tom Feldmann – Entrance Ramp

October 30 – November 2

Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Breaking Bad

Larry Campbell – Adventures in Advanced Fingerpicking

November 6 – 9

Jorma Kaukonen – Too Hot Too Handle

Jack Casady – Overdrive

November 13 – 16

Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Trial by Fire: Master Class

Jack Casady – Water From A Stone: Master Class

 

 For more detailed information, visit Fur Peace Ranch.

The post Jorma Kaukonen’s 10th Free Livestream Rings Clear and Clean! appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonens-10th-free-livestream-rings-clear-and-clean/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version