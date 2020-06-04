Category: Art/Music Hits: 8
Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 10th free solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EDT. Due to the high quality video setup at the Fur Peace Station concert hall and the excellent sound system Jorma’s Live-stream concerts are a delight to watch and a pleasure to hear!
Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show or alternatively go to his YouTube channel shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one!
The Fur Peace Ranch offers musical workshops and invite participants to come enjoy the beauty of Southesat Ohio this Fall. There is plenty of room to stretch out and plenty of inspiration expand your knowledge.
2020 WORKSHOPS
August 21 – 24
Bill Kirchen – Bill Kirchen’s Roots
Pat Donohue – Breaking Through
September 4 – 7
Jorma Kaukonen – Working Without A Net
GE Smith – Leading the Way with the Acoustic Guitar
September 11 – 14 Pick-n-Putt
Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Rumble
Verlon Thompson – Songwriting & Acoustic Guitar Accompaniment
October 9 – 12
Jimmy Vivino and Bob Margolin – Leading the Band
Roy Book Binder – Blues by the Book
October 16 – 19
Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady
Specialty Weekend: Double Dose Acoustic Workshop
October 23 — 26
Jorma Kaukonen with and David Wolff – Entrance Ramp
Tom Feldmann – Entrance Ramp
October 30 – November 2
Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Breaking Bad
Larry Campbell – Adventures in Advanced Fingerpicking
November 6 – 9
Jorma Kaukonen – Too Hot Too Handle
Jack Casady – Overdrive
November 13 – 16
Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Trial by Fire: Master Class
Jack Casady – Water From A Stone: Master Class
For more detailed information, visit Fur Peace Ranch.
The post Jorma Kaukonen’s 10th Free Livestream Rings Clear and Clean! appeared first on American Blues Scene.
Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/jorma-kaukonens-10th-free-livestream-rings-clear-and-clean/