Jorma Kaukonen’s 10th Free Livestream Rings Clear and Clean!

Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 10th free solo Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, June 6 at 8 p.m. EDT. Due to the high quality video setup at the Fur Peace Station concert hall and the excellent sound system Jorma’s Live-stream concerts are a delight to watch and a pleasure to hear!

Go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show or alternatively go to his YouTube channel shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one!

The Fur Peace Ranch offers musical workshops and invite participants to come enjoy the beauty of Southesat Ohio this Fall. There is plenty of room to stretch out and plenty of inspiration expand your knowledge. 2020 WORKSHOPS August 21 – 24 Bill Kirchen – Bill Kirchen’s Roots Pat Donohue – Breaking Through September 4 – 7 Jorma Kaukonen – Working Without A Net GE Smith – Leading the Way with the Acoustic Guitar September 11 – 14 Pick-n-Putt Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Rumble Verlon Thompson – Songwriting & Acoustic Guitar Accompaniment October 9 – 12 Jimmy Vivino and Bob Margolin – Leading the Band Roy Book Binder – Blues by the Book October 16 – 19 Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady Specialty Weekend: Double Dose Acoustic Workshop October 23 — 26 Jorma Kaukonen with and David Wolff – Entrance Ramp Tom Feldmann – Entrance Ramp October 30 – November 2 Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Breaking Bad Larry Campbell – Adventures in Advanced Fingerpicking November 6 – 9 Jorma Kaukonen – Too Hot Too Handle Jack Casady – Overdrive November 13 – 16 Jorma Kaukonen with Tom Feldmann – Trial by Fire: Master Class Jack Casady – Water From A Stone: Master Class For more detailed information, visit Fur Peace Ranch.

