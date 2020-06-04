Country Hall announces layoffs

Articles

Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

The Country Music Hall of Fame announced the layoff or furlough of almost 175 employees. The CMOF will remain closed through the end of the month as a result of COVID-19. A total of 73 staff members will be laid off with another 101 being furloughed, effective June 18. The cuts affect a total workforce of about 400 at the museum. A "challenging business environment unprecedented in the museum's history" led to the layoffs, museum CEO Kyle Young said in a statement....

