Brown drops Worldwide Beautiful in wake of racial unrest

Category: Art/Music Hits: 4Kane Brown released a new song, "Worldwide Beautiful," in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last week and the resulting protests. The mid-tempo song with a soulful feel deals with black and white relations and has a hopeful tone. "Releasing this song tonight at 11pm central 12am eastern!," Brown said on Twitter. " I've held onto it for a year but feel like it's needed during this time...all proceeds are going to the boys and girls club! I love you guys."...
