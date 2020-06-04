The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Brown drops Worldwide Beautiful in wake of racial unrest

Kane Brown released a new song, "Worldwide Beautiful," in the wake of the murder of George Floyd last week and the resulting protests. The mid-tempo song with a soulful feel deals with black and white relations and has a hopeful tone. "Releasing this song tonight at 11pm central 12am eastern!," Brown said on Twitter. " I've held onto it for a year but feel like it's needed during this time...all proceeds are going to the boys and girls club! I love you guys."...

