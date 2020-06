Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Melbourne's Bananagun have today shared their new single The Master, taken from their forthcoming album The True Story of Bananagun. The track is out now on streaming services alongside previous singles “Out Of Reach” and “People Talk Too Much.”

