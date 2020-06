Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 19:57 Hits: 6

Before a police officer killed him, Big Floyd was a rapper in Texas' influential Screwed Up Click. Now, the musicians that knew him are left to reflect on his life in Houston — and what comes next

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/houston-big-floyd-bun-b-paul-wall-trae-the-truth-1009055/