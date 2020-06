Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Movie shoots that came to a standstill following the coronavirus lockdown now aim to resume. The film industry was inspired by the Bundesliga's concept — with quarantines and constant testing — to keep cameras rolling.

