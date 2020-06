Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 16:04 Hits: 3

From Spike Lee to Taylor Swift and George Clooney, stars are speaking out against police brutality, racism and Donald Trump. Here's how they're showing their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stars-show-solidarity-with-george-floyd-protesters/a-53659093?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf