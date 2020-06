Articles

This idea to pause the entire music industry on Tuesday, June 2nd called Blackout Tuesday---and the calls by some to pause business for an entire week---can and possibly will be directly damaging to many independent artists, and independent music businesses at a time of already unprecedented pressure.

