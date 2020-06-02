The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Country artists address racial issues in wake of Floyd killing

Country artists, ranging from Darius Tucker to Thomas Rhett, weighed in, expressing their XX at the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago. After a weekend in which protests around the U.S. resulted in violence and at least one death, country musicians took to social media to express their outrage at Floyd's death in which a Minneapolis policeman was charged with third degree murder as well as the need for the country to combat racism....

