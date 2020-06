Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 14:52 Hits: 4

This time around Steve Earle's charge is somewhat unusual. Instead of simply putting together a new album of original songs or re-recording someone else's, Earle was conscripted to assemble the soundtrack for a play called Coal Country that ran at New York’s Public Theater earlier this year.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-steve-earles-ghosts-of-west-virginia/