Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 07:19 Hits: 4

Birmingham Alabama’s Dan Sartain has a new tale of western gothic noir for your listening pleasure. There’s drama aplenty in his sound that contains a tinge of Nick Cave in its moody salute to the cowboys of the silver screen and television. ‘The Return Of Ringo’ comes from Sartain’s album Western Hills (Out now with vinyl …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/06/01/new-music-dan-sartain-the-return-of-ringo/