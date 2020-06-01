The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEW MUSIC: Naomi Keyte – Travelling Women

  Let yourself be carried away by this new song from Adelaide songwriter Naomi Keyte, the first single since her debut album release,Melaleuca (2017), that saw Keyte nominated for Best Folk, Best Female Artist and Best Release at the 2017 South Australian Music Awards. “The song tells the story of loving someone perpetually on the move. It speaks to the push/pull of a relationship … Continue reading

