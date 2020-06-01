The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEW MUSIC: Fritz Hutchison – Fortunate Flaws

Kansas City native Fritz Hutchison has just released Wide Wild Acres, an album that bristles with heartfelt intent and cascading melodies that tumble across a landscape of Americana and indie rock. ‘Fortunate Flaws’ sounds like a lost Creedence Clearwater Revival meets Wilco gem, built on the back of Hutchison’s gloriously lazy and wide-ranging voice. The push and pull … Continue reading

