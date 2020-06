Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 31 May 2020 22:13 Hits: 6

He was most famous for wrapping huge buildings and spaces, such as the Reichstag in Berlin and Paris' Pont-Neuf. American-Bulgarian artist Christo has died at the age of 84.

