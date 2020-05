Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 15:20 Hits: 5

Combining a little wacka-do Roger Miller-style vocal noodling, curious and entertaining phrasing with unexpected turns, and writing that fits the whimsical nature of the composition, "River of Fools" is rendered quite enjoyable. Logan can master these classic country modes when turned loose on them.

