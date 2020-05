Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 May 2020 15:56 Hits: 4

For her sixth album, Lady Gaga dove deep into the history of house music and recruited an army of electronic music veterans to go back to her dance music roots

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/lady-gaga-chromatica-making-of-bloodpop-axwell-1007139/