Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 21:10 Hits: 6

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks to Tracee Ellis Ross about starring in The High Note, a movie about an over-40 superstar singer navigating the music industry with her assistant, who has her own music dreams.

(Image credit: Maarten de Boer/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/29/864523935/tracee-ellis-ross-can-hit-the-high-notes-too?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music