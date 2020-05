Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 17:51 Hits: 5

Many Germans will remember their 2020 Morocco holiday for some time. On March 20, Morocco declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus. The borders have been sealed ever since, stranding many German tourists.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-prolongs-germans-journey-home-from-morocco/a-53621514?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf