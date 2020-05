Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 09:55 Hits: 4

Drum set-like disinfectant dispensers, singers behind plexiglass and a mascot from a parallel universe: The Moers Festival is dealing with its first audience-free edition imaginatively.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-moers-festival-digital-this-time-but-also-very-analog/a-53613158?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf