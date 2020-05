Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 08:29 Hits: 3

We posted excitedly about Tommy Alexander a few weeks ago, or maybe it was last month, life’s something of a blur at the moment. Regardless, we shouted from an isolated hilltop about the greatness of his first singles from his new album Waves which is out next Friday, June 5th. ‘Whatever You Say’ is the …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2020/05/29/new-music-tommy-alexander-whatever-you-say/