Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 18:45 Hits: 4

Well, this is one crisis of cross-continent venue ownership that could have meant further homogenization of American country music that has now been averted. Ryman Hospitality Properties was supposed to but the complex that houses 'Austin City Limits.' But the deal fell through.

