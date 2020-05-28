Farr announces EP

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:33 Hits: 4

Tyler Farr will release a four-song EP, "Only Truck in Town," on June 5 on Broken Bow Records. This marks Farr's first non-single release since 2015. He had hits with "A Guy Walks Into a Bar," "Whiskey in My Water" and "Redneck Crazy." Jason Aldean, who signed Farr to his label, Night Train Records, produced the four songs. Night Train has a relationship with Broken Bow. Songs on the EP are: Only Truck in Town Soundtrack to a Small Town Sundown I Wish Dogs Could Live Forever...

