Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Jason Isbell has once again landed at #1 in both country and rock, as well as folk/Americana with his latest record 'Reunions.' This is the third time in a row the Alabama native has landed at the top of all three metrics with an album debut, and all from an artist who rarely makes it onto commercial radio.

