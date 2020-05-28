Jorma Kaukonen #9 Free Quarantine Concert

Articles

Music so tasty that the New York Times Magazine columnist Sam Sifton recommends it in What to Cook This Week! “Did you know Jorma Kaukonen’s doing quarantine concerts at Fur Peace Ranch? They’re on YouTube and good noodly fun. Take one in,” says Sam and he’s right! Jorma’s shows are high quality! The broadcasts are tastefully done and clearly heard.

Join us this week as Jorma Kaukonen performs his 9th solo FREE Quarantine Concert from the Fur Peace Ranch this coming Saturday, May 30 at 8 p.m. EDT. For eight weeks Jorma has been performing, telling true-life tales and talking about his songs, often playing them on the very guitar he wrote the song on. It is a fascinating look at this artist’s history and influences.

In the never a dull moment category you now need to go to the Fur Peace Ranch YouTube Channel and subscribe! Please set your notifications “on” to receive the actual link to watch the show. The alternative is to go to youtube shortly before 8 p.m. and type in Jorma’s name. Jorma Kaukonen, he’s the only one! Subscribe to Fur Peace Ranch’s channel to view.

