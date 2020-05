Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 3

Watch the Americana star perform four songs in quarantine from her home in Ireland.

(Image credit: NPR/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/28/862626890/rhiannon-giddens-and-francesco-turrisi-tiny-desk-home-concert?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music