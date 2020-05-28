The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Steel guitar ace Bucky Baxter, founding member of Dukes, dies at 65

Bucky Baxter, a founding member of Steve Earle's backing band, The Dukes, and a long touring member of Bob Dylan's band, died at 65 in Sanibel, Fla. of undisclosed causes. Baxter's son, Rayland, an Americana artist, announced the death of his father. He wrote, "BUCKY BAXTER is God's most beautiful invention. He is my father. He is my everything, and now he is an angel. My heart is broken. Yet, I am blinded by joy."...

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11181

