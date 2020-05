Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 09:15 Hits: 4

Charley Crockett today announced his next studio album, "Welcome To Hard Times," will be released July 31 on Thirty Tigers. Produced by Mark Neill, with songwriting contributions from Pat McLaughlin and Dan Auerbach, "Welcome To Hard Times'" is a genre bending mix of classic country, psychedelic spaghetti western and rhythm and blues....

Read more https://www.countrystandardtime.com/news/newsitem2.asp?xid=11180