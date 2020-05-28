NEWS: Charley Crockett Announces New LP ‘Welcome To Hard Times’

Articles

Charley Crockett, today announced his latest studio album Welcome To Hard Times, released July 31st on Thirty Tigers. A bold new record from the definitive young voice in country and western’s modern reinvention. Produced by Mark Neill, with songwriting contributions from Pat McLaughlin and Dan Auerbach, Welcome To Hard Times’ is a genre-bending mix …

