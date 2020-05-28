The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NEWS: Charley Crockett Announces New LP ‘Welcome To Hard Times’

  Charley Crockett, today announced his latest studio album Welcome To Hard Times, released July 31st on Thirty Tigers. A bold new record from the definitive young voice in country and western’s modern reinvention. Produced by Mark Neill, with songwriting contributions from Pat McLaughlin and Dan Auerbach, Welcome To Hard Times’ is a genre-bending mix … Continue reading

