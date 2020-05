Articles

Recently reissued by Bloodshot Records on vinyl for the first time, 'Seven' is Sarah's slightly nascent, but surprisingly powerful and well-performed prototype for what would blossom into one of the most compelling underground talents of our time. For thirsty ears looking for more of her unique approach, 'Seven' is very welcome.

