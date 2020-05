Articles

There’s not much information floating around the interweb about American Eion Noonan but we heard this song on our online travels and really dug the rhythmic nod and sway of ‘Yesterday’. It has that lazy afternoon vibe and country rock ramshackle atmosphere like Wilco jamming with Built To Spill. Nice sounds indeed.

