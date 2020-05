Articles

Cosmic Americana, that sweet and heady spot where psychedelic music meets country and folk. There’s also a commonality with indie rock and Jphono1 & The Chevrons fall somewhere between all of this, based on the sound of this new single ‘Gold‘. There are Beach Boys on downers harmonies, ragged stoner guitar sounds and sense of …

