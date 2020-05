Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 16:28 Hits: 5

After a heated battle for Number One last week, Tekashi 6ix9ine's "Gooba" and Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" fall

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/dababy-roddy-ricch-rockstar-climbs-to-number-one-100-songs-chart-1005138/