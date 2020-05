Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 17:07 Hits: 3

Mikel Jollett shares how 'Hollywood Park,' his book and album of the same name, came to be.

(Image credit: Dove Shore/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/world-cafe/2020/05/26/862149916/the-airborne-toxic-events-mikel-jollett-writes-his-story-in-words-and-music?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music