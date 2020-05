Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 17:03 Hits: 4

Tied to her turn in, the album offered a sneakily subversive spin on the Disney blockbuster, with songs like “Vogue,” “Hanky Panky,” and more

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/madonna-dick-tracy-im-breathless-vogue-1005083/