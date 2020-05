Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 16:50 Hits: 7

The United States is a popular and polarizing subject in music right now to say the least. But Reckless Kelley isn't really looking to dive directly into that whole fracas with their new double record "American Jackpot/American Girls," despite what you may glean from the title and cover art.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/review-reckless-kellys-american-jackpot-american-girls/