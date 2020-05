Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 16:05 Hits: 6

Fitzgerald's warm, yet ultra-cool voice was at the opposite pole of jazz singing from Armstrong's gravelly growl. There's absolutely no reason their voices should blend so effortlessly — but they do.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/25/860890304/ella-fitzgerald-and-louis-armstrong-go-cheek-to-cheek-on-a-4-disc-set?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=music