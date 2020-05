Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 11:14 Hits: 5

Holidays are his profession: Publisher Michael Müller is one of the co-creators of a series of individual travel guides in Germany. We asked him what the prospects for summer holidays in 2020 might be.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-19-summer-vacation-away-from-the-mainstream/a-53558750?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf