Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 May 2020

They always say to watch out for a hillbilly with a hit record, and the week that the mustachioed and mulleted Morgan Wallen minted a #1 at country radio with the R&B-infused and derivative "Chasin' You," he was arrested by Nashville's finest outside of Kid Rock's "Big Ass Honky Tonk" bar.

