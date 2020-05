Articles

After two weeks of less than favorable lineups for the Grand Ole Opry's Saturday night quarantine performances, the Opry returns Saturday, May 23rd with a great lineup to honor the fallen men and women of the military for Memorial Day weekend, as well as the frontline workers battling COVID-19.

